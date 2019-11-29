Winter storm advisory issued as Bay State braces for plowable snow, wintry mix later this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts residents will get to enjoy a sun-filled Friday and Saturday before plowable snow moves into the region.

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the state including parts of Essex, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties. The watch will go into effect Sunday night and is expected to last into Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the area. Snow will start Sunday afternoon & continue through Tuesday AM. It will be heavy at times & will mix with sleet at times. It's a long duration event & snow will pile up especially northwest. @7news for more. pic.twitter.com/zRhpQFM0Ut — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) November 29, 2019

Sunday starts off dry, with clouds thickening through the late morning, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Jackie Layer.

The first snowflakes are projected to start falling in Western Massachusetts by mid-afternoon. The storm will then travel east across the majority of the Bay State.

As the system evolves off the Southern New England coastline, the rain/snow line will hover within the Interstate 495 corridor into Monday morning’s commute, Layer predicted.

The snow will continue to fall in higher elevations and areas inland, with plowable snow likely for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire, she added.

The National Weather Service predicts the state could see accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with those living along the immediate coastline — where the snow is expected to mix with some sleet — getting 3 to 5, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

A lot of info here but a snapshot of the storm ahead. It's a long duration event. We'll feel impacts from Sunday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Both Monday commutes looking rough. pic.twitter.com/QJ8FwNxVFl — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) November 29, 2019

A few flurries could linger into Tuesday morning.

