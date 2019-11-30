Winter storm alert issued as Bay State braces for plowable snow, wintry mix

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents will get to enjoy a sun-filled Saturday before plowable snow moves into the region.

A winter storm alert has been issued for much of the state including parts of Worcester Essex, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties. The alert will go into effect Sunday night and is expected to last into Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning issued for areas north & west of 495 from 11am Sunday thru 7am Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch for Boston, Merrimack Valley, and southern Worcester Co. #7news pic.twitter.com/7o0V7A2OMd — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) November 30, 2019

Sunday starts off dry, with clouds thickening through the late morning, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Jackie Layer.

The first snowflakes are projected to start falling in Western Massachusetts by 4 p.m. The storm will then travel east across the majority of the Bay State. Snow is expected to reach the Metro-Boston area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

As the system evolves off the Southern New England coastline, the rain/snow line will hover within the Interstate 495 corridor into Monday morning’s commute, Layer predicted.

The snow will continue to fall in higher elevations and areas inland, with plowable snow likely for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire, she added.

The National Weather Service predicts the state could see accumulations up to more than a foot of snow in some areas and with those living along the immediate coastline — where the snow is expected to mix with some sleet — getting between a coating and 5 inches.

7NEWS meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says this is an event that is spread out from Sunday night until early Tuesday morning so it won’t dump all this snow in a short amount of time. Crews should be able to keep up with the snow.

Boston should see accumulations between 2 to 5 inches before it transitions over to rain, and then back to some snow before the system moves out, she added.

Snow moves into Worcester County after lunch tomorrow, and closer to sunset for Boston. Tricky forecast: Snow changes to a wintry mix along the Pike and along I-95 overnight, and to rain for SE Mass and areas along the coast. @7News pic.twitter.com/iLUYb6wDdr — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 30, 2019

A few flurries could linger into Tuesday morning.

People are rushing to get ready as stores are seeing a wave of people coming in for snowblowers, shovels, and ice melt.

The storm is also changing some people’s minds about when to hit the road after the holiday.

American Airlines announced it is giving out traveling waivers ahead of this weekend’s storm.

7NEWS will continue to track this storm and provide updates as they become available.

