BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton and Franklin are among the communities dealing with a foot of snow following a winter storm Friday.

Light, fluffy snow blanketed the towns over the span of about 12 hours.

The storm created poor travel conditions during the morning commute.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation deployed more than 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy streets.

Gov. Charlie Baker had also directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads and take public transportation if possible.

