Another winter storm is headed for New England Friday night into Saturday, bringing rain and up to 9 inches of snow and sleet to parts of the region.

Snow is expected to start between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., moving from west to east. The intensity will increase after midnight and a burst of heavy snow or heavy sleet is likely in the early morning hours.

The snow holds on the longest across northern Mass., as a lot of sleet mixes in for many before dawn on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to jump to the mid-30s along and east of I-95 during the morning, allowing for some rain to mix in. Roads will be messy, with the slickest travel away from the coast.

Wind gusts will reach 40-55mph at the coast and will be strongest across the Cape and Islands. As those winds bend back to the north and northeast afternoon, coastal locations flip back to snow, but with not much accumulation.

Overall, the highest snow totals favor northern Mass., where 6-9 inches is expected. Areas from Worcester to the 495 belt can expect 3-6 inches, and Boston through southern Worcester County will likely see 2-3 inches.

Travel conditions will improve midday Saturday and Sunday looks mainly dry and seasonable.

