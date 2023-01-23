A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas.

As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn to snow by Monday afternoon as cold air makes its way southward. Although snow-covered roads remain an issue for locations further northwest, some slick roads are a possibility for the rest of the state mid to late morning.

Cold rain for many this morning. Flip to snow later today. pic.twitter.com/gTdZRwcC3s — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 23, 2023

Winds will also pick up in the morning, with gusts over 30mph possible out of the northeast along the eastern shoreline. A Coast Flood Advisory is in effect for some minor flooding during the morning high tide in typical spots.

The highest amounts of snow are expected in Southern New Hampshire and Worcester County, where the storm will stay all snow. Eastern areas of the state can expect a coating to 3 inches, while northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will see 3 to 9 inches.

The storm exits New England Monday evening with colder air to follow. Additional slick spots may develop Monday night as temperatures fall back into the 20s.

Many school districts are closed Monday in preparation of a messy commute. A full list is available here.

