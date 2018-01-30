SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Travel was difficult Tuesday morning on the South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, as snow caused slick roads and reduced visibility and moderate flooding left cars stranded in some areas.

Many schools delayed openings or canceled classes as the snow accumulated. Drivers were urged to take caution on the roadways, as well as drive slowly to their destinations.

In Scituate, beach homes took a beating and drivers found themselves surrounded by water as high tide rushed in. In Duxbury, a motorist got caught in flood waters.

Don’t try this at home!!! Yes high tide has passed but the water levels are still high in Duxbury and you can’t see where the street is!! This vehicle stalled but luckily was able to get out of the water. #DXFD #masnow #flooding pic.twitter.com/MEViH3r1zi — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 30, 2018

Minor to moderate coastal flooding left many streets under water during high tide. Many residents say they did not expected it to be so bad.

While it was not a major flooding event, it was enough to disrupt the morning commute. Floodwaters have since receded.

Feels a little bit like deja vu in #Scituate . Thankfully though this flooding isn't supposed to be as bad. Waves are impressive as always. #7News pic.twitter.com/yrMzv6XcD3 — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) January 30, 2018

