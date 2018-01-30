SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Travel was difficult Tuesday morning on the South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, as snow caused slick roads and reduced visibility and moderate flooding left cars stranded in some areas.
Many schools delayed openings or canceled classes as the snow accumulated. Drivers were urged to take caution on the roadways, as well as drive slowly to their destinations.
In Scituate, beach homes took a beating and drivers found themselves surrounded by water as high tide rushed in. In Duxbury, a motorist got caught in flood waters.
Minor to moderate coastal flooding left many streets under water during high tide. Many residents say they did not expected it to be so bad.
While it was not a major flooding event, it was enough to disrupt the morning commute. Floodwaters have since receded.
