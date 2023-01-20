A messy winter storm has arrived in New England and is expected to leave up to half-a-foot of snow across parts of northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire by Friday afternoon.

Before turning into snow, heavy rain and sleet fell across Massachusetts on Thursday due to temperatures hovering above freezing. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the state, as well as Vermont and New Hampshire, through Friday afternoon.

As of Friday at 5 a.m., 2-3″ of heavy wet snow has fallen north of Boston, creating difficult travel conditions.

Snow totals are expected to reach 3-6″ for most of far northern Mass., including parts of Worcester County, and 1-3″ for Merrimack Valley and areas along Route 495 north of Marlborough.

Compared to the heavy wet, snow those areas can expect, a coating of flakes that could add up to an inch is likely for the rest of Mass. on Friday, save for the Cape and South Coast.

Whatever snow you have on the ground now… now add this. This is additional snow through the day, tapering off early this evening. pic.twitter.com/HA46uGCjb3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 20, 2023

Isolated power outages are a possibility for parts of central Mass., while coastal flooding all along the North and South shores is also possible, prompting a Coastal Flood Advisory that will be in effect from 5-11 a.m. Friday.

For the latest information on the coming snow and showers, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)