HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds.

As of 5 a.m., southern Plymouth County already has several inches of snow on the ground. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore are expected to get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, you will likely see rain and possible flurries through about midday Monday.

The snow led to slick driving conditions across the state on Sunday and Monday morning.

