Winter storm could drop more than a foot of snow in some areas next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A “sizeable”winter storm could drop more than foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities early next week, according to the 7Weather team.

“Increasing confidence for a sizable snowstorm here in southern New England beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday,” 7News Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said in a tweet on Friday night.

Friday 5PM: increasing confidence for a sizable snowstorm here in southern New England beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday… We will open up the snowfall map with a general area of 8 to 14” & refine this weekend. #7news pic.twitter.com/G4Dp4KtTFn — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 29, 2021

A large section of the Bay State could see 8-14 inches of snow, including Boston, Worcester County, the North Shore, the South Shore, and parts of the South Coast.

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with points near Springfield and west to the New York border could see 4-8 inches of snow.

Reiner noted in his tweet that the snowfall totals will be refined over the weekend.

The storm could also bring concerns for coastal flooding and strong winds.

Additional details on the potential storm can be found in the 7Weather blog.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)