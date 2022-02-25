ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter storm slated to dump up to a foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities is slated to create dangerous driving conditions during the Friday morning commute.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged the public to stay off the roads as crews work to keep up with the snowstorm.

“Given the hazardous travel conditions that will be created by this storm, we are urging people to stay off the roads tomorrow if they can, especially during the morning commute,” Baker said during a press conference Thursday.

RELATED: Winter storm warning in effect for most of Mass. as residents brace for up to a foot of snow

All non-emergency state employees have been instructed to work remotely, according to Baker. The governor urged all companies to follow suit and allow their employees to work from home if possible.

The Mass. Department of Transportation pretreated the roads ahead of the storm.

The department deployed thousands of pieces of equipment during the morning commute in an effort to keep the roadways clear.

MassDOT currently has 2584 pieces of equipment deployed statewide in snow & ice operations. If you must travel, remember to clean off car windows, hood, roof & trunk before driving. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 25, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)