ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter storm slated to dump up to a foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities is creating dangerous driving conditions during the Friday morning commute.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged the public to stay off the roads as crews work to keep up with the snowstorm.

“Given the hazardous travel conditions that will be created by this storm, we are urging people to stay off the roads tomorrow if they can, especially during the morning commute,” Baker said during a press conference Thursday.

All non-emergency state employees have been instructed to work remotely, according to Baker. The governor urged all companies to follow suit and allow their employees to work from home if possible.

The Mass. Department of Transportation pretreated the roads ahead of the storm.

The department deployed thousands of pieces of equipment during the morning commute in an effort to keep the roadways clear.

MassDOT currently has 2738 pieces of equipment deployed statewide in snow & ice operations. 40 mph speed limit & Tractor Trailer, Tandem & special permit vehicle restrictions in place on I-90 from NY State border to MM 137 in #Boston. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 25, 2022

Massachusetts State Police and Quincy police also urged residents to refrain from driving due to the messy road conditions.

Images from this rollover in Auburn. https://t.co/8lTAN9Wp2O pic.twitter.com/lgyPbNwh4j — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 25, 2022

Update from Sgt Murphy in Troop H — travel on lower (Northbound) deck of the Tobin is almost as messy as the upper deck. Stay off the roads if possible. Stay safe, friends. pic.twitter.com/tZyEcfsZK9 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 25, 2022

If you can stay home, please do! pic.twitter.com/aDNMf6rrUi — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) February 25, 2022

In New Hampshire, state police reported 25 spin-outs, vehicles off the road, and many crashes on Interstate 95.

#NHSP has responded to approximately 25 spin-outs, vehicles off the road and crashes throughout the state since 5AM. 🚔



Reduce your speed, leave extra space between you and the vehicle your following and drive for the current conditions.



📸- I-95 Southbound in Greenland, #NH. pic.twitter.com/Jy2WBvh5AN — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 25, 2022

