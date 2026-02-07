The latest round of winter weather is expected to drop up to 12 inches of snow across some cities and towns in Massachusetts before moving out this evening and ushering in extreme low temperatures.

The snow is expected to fall consistently throughout the day on Saturday with heavier bands moving through in the late morning. The snow is expected to create low visibility for drivers, so residents are being encouraged to stay home and off the roadways if possible.

By the time the storm moves out, parts of the North Shore can expect between 9-12 inches of snow. The rest of Eastern Mass. can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow and Western Massachusetts communities should be prepared for betwee 1 and 3 inches.

