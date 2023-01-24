A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, about 18,000 remain in the dark after falling trees knocked down power lines across the state. In New Hampshire, Eversource indicated 60,000 customers are still without power. Crews have been working overnight to restore power to the affected residents.

Wachusett Mountain was forced to close Monday due to a power issue with the ski lifts. Skiers were asked to check for updates before heading to the slopes Tuesday.

We have lost power and will be closed for the remainder of the evening. Mother Nature, you win this round. — Wachusett Mountain (@Wachusett) January 23, 2023

Heavy snow and freezing temperatures created a slick commute Monday night that is expected to carry over to Tuesday morning.

Speeds on I-93 were lowered to 45 mph for some time on Monday as crews continued to respond to cases of vehicles going off the road, including a rollover crash near Exit 5 in Londonderry. By 2 p.m., New Hampshire State Police had responded to over 90 incidents.

Members of #NHSP have responded to 90 crashes and vehicles that have gone off the road since 5am this morning.



The motoring public should avoid unnecessary travel. Stay home and stay safe.#safetyfirst #winterstorm #stayhome pic.twitter.com/uLl6daVsfI — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 23, 2023

In Massachusetts, a similar speed restriction of 40 mph was placed on the Mass Pike from the New York state line to Palmer, Mass until around 10 p.m. Route 20 from Pittsfield to the NY line was also temporarily shut down due to downed trees and power lines.

Four to 7 inches of snow fell in areas north and west of Boston on Monday, while the city itself picked up just over 2 inches.

4-7" of snow north and west of Boston for many towns and cities. pic.twitter.com/SaWYmbEAps — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 24, 2023

