Winter storm dumps more than a foot of snow in parts of Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A snowstorm that barreled into the Bay State overnight dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Flakes began falling in the Boston area around 9 p.m. as it traveled eastward throughout the night.

Several towns and cities saw more than a foot of snow, including Canton at 17 inches, Weymouth at 16 inches and Mendon at 15 inches.

Gloucester and Stoneham have received a foot, while Boston is around the 10-inch mark.

Totals are lower near the South Coast, which saw a change over to freezing rain during the early morning hours.

A winter storm warning that was issued for the North Shore, South Shore and Metro Boston ended at 10 a.m.

