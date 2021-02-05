Winter storm expected to bring more snow to Mass. this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another winter storm is expected to bring more snow to Massachusetts this weekend after some parts of the state were buried with more than 20 inches of fresh powder earlier this week.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Bristol counties.

Heavy snow is possible in those areas with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could gusts as high as 40 mph.

Communities outside the storm watch could also see “plowable” snow, according to 7Weather Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Travel could be very difficult during the storm.

Winter Storm Watch issued for areas south of Boston for Sunday's now. Thankfully it's a weekend so less traveling. Could be difficult in areas in blue. Plowable snow for many (even outside of blue). pic.twitter.com/NJH25Bz7Cq — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 5, 2021

