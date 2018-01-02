Winter storm expected to bring up to foot of snow, fierce winds on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm packing up to a foot of snow and fierce winds is expected to move through Massachusetts starting early Thursday morning.

Eastern Massachusetts will see the heaviest snow and wind, but many areas are under a winter storm watch. Middlesex, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Barnstable and Dukes counties are all under a watch until 1 a.m. on Friday.

The “powerhouse” storm is developing off Florida and will move up the coast, according to Meteorologist Chris Lambert. It’s expected to clip Massachusetts on Thursday as it passes Nantucket, bringing significant snow to many areas.

Powerful storm Thursday brings potential for heavy snow and strong winds. Power outages a concern with strong winds as the coldest air of the season follows Friday into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Ah9dFTipzl — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 2, 2018

“It’s a classic Nor’easter track for a major winter storm here in southern New England,” Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

Light snow will start to fly as early as 6 a.m. before the storm intensifies around 10 a.m. and continues on until 7 p.m. Travel is expected to be poor due to possible whiteout conditions.

Depending upon the track of the storm, Metro Boston, southeastern Massachusetts and points along the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley could see 8-12 inches of snow.

Worcester County could see 4-8 inches of snow. Western Massachusetts will likely see 2-4 inches. Cape Cod and the Islands will see 2-4 inches of snow.

Snow map time… #s determined by ultimate track, but thinking much of eastern Mass good for 6" or more. @jreineron7 will have the latest updates first at 4pm on @7News pic.twitter.com/CquOleSumY — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 2, 2018

Damaging wind gusts could knock out power on Cape Cod and the Islands. Gusts of more than 55 mph will be possible. Southeastern areas, metro Boston and coastal areas to the north could have wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Winds for points inland will could hit 35 mph.

A high wind watch has been issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Suffolk, Essex, Barnstable, Nantucket and Dukes counties until 1 a.m. on Friday.

Strong winds this Thursday & Thursday night could cause isolated power outages, which will especially be a concern for the Cape & Islands. #7News pic.twitter.com/7XPW62NcyI — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 2, 2018

High tide will be a concern for coastal areas. Minor to moderate flooding will be possible between noon time and 2 p.m.

A coastal flood watch has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket and Suffolk counties until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Northeast winds snap north, and gusts past 50mph along the coast Thursday, strongest for the Cape/Islands. Minor to moderate coastal flooding for east/north facing shores. pic.twitter.com/c9OQXxDQ9d — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 2, 2018

Bitter, arctic air will move back into the region on Friday and linger throughout the weekend.

“The coldest air we’ve seen so far this winter, believe it or not, has yet to arrive. It will arrive this weekend,” Lambert said in his forecast.

Wind chills will dip between -20 degrees and -35 degrees on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Wind chill Friday night pushing -20 to -35… coldest in the Worcester Hills. #7news pic.twitter.com/uBOIiqYg98 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 2, 2018

