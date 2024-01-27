BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm that blew into the region Sunday is expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the Bay State before it moves out on Monday.

Flurries and rain began across the state Sunday morning and either transitioned to snow or remained rain into the evening, depending on location. It will be a long duration storm with high winds and significant travel impacts for the Monday morning commute.

Parts of northern Central Massachusetts can expect up to 10 inches. Much of Worcester County, western Mass., and communities north and west of 495 can expected 4 to 7 inches of snow. The rest of the state is expected to get between 2 and 4 inches. Communities on the coast and Cape can expect 1 to 2 inches.

