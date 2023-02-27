A snowstorm that will roll into the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning is expected to dump up to 7 inches of snow across parts of Massachusetts.

Towns along the coast are expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, the I-95 corridor is expected to get 3 to 5 inches, and parts of western Massachusetts may get between 5 to 7 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Tuesday morning commute will likely be most affected by the storm, with snow-covered roads a likelihood.

After a break on Wednesday, two more storm systems are set to move in for Thursday and Friday, one likely to bring rain and the other could bring more snow.

