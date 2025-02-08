BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is expected to sweep across Massachusetts overnight and drop up to 8 inches of snow across much of the state.

The flakes will start flying around 9 p.m. Saturday and intensify during the early morning hours. Much of the state is projected to receive 5 to 8 inches by Sunday morning, with southeastern Mass., and the Cape and islands slated to get 3 to 5 inches.

In preparation for the storm, road crews were busy gearing up at the salt pile in Chelsea Saturday morning.

Hundreds of public works crews across the Commonwealth will be pre-treating the roads today and switching over to snow clearing operations overnight. Officials are urging motorists not to crowd the plows.

It was busy at area supermarkets on Saturday with people preparing for both the storm and Super Bowl Sunday.

