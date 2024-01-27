BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter Storm Warning and Watches have been issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a system arriving Sunday and lasting in Monday that is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the Bay State.

Flurries and rain will begin across the state in the morning, depending on location. It will be a long duration storm with high winds and significant travel impacts.

Parts of northern Central Massachusetts can expect up to 12 inches. The Berkshires and much of Worcester County can expect between 6 and 9 inches of snow. The rest of the state is expected to get between 3 and 6 inches. Communities on the South Shore and Cape can expect 1 to 3 inches.

