FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A wintry mix and strong wind gusts are creating difficult travel conditions in the Bay State during the morning commute Monday.

The weather event started off as snow for Massachusetts before southeast winds pulled in warmer air off the water, causing a change over to heavy rain for parts of the state.

The Mass. Department of Transportation had more than 1,000 pieces of equipment to treat the icy and snowy roadways as of 6:15 a.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Berkshire counties.

Central Middlesex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, and Southern Worcester counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Inside of Interstate 495 can anticipate a coating to two inches of snow, which was expected to get washed away with the rain.

The projected snow totals increase as you head west, with parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties seeing two to four inches.

Northern Worcester County, along with most of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties could get four to six inches, while the majority of Berkshire County can expect six to 10 inches.

A high wind warning is also in effect for the coastline, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands, where gusts are slated to reach up to 65 mph.

The rest of Eastern Mass. is under a wind advisory with gusts projected to reach up to 50 mph.

The eastern coastline is also under a coastal flood warning, while Cape Cod, the Islands, and part of the southern coastline are under a coastal flood advisory.

The rain is expected to move out around noon.

