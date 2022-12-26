At least 37 people have died and thousands are without power after a winter storm swept across the country just before Christmas.

New York state was one of the areas hit hardest by the storm and hundreds of National Guard troops were called in over the weekend to rescue people who had become stranded in the snow.

“This will go down in history as the most devastating storm,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

High winds and low visibility forced Buffalo Airport to shut down until Tuesday. Eerie County also has a driving ban in place until at least 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials are now worried that the number of deaths could grow.

“There are people who have been stuck in cars for more than two days, there are people in homes that are below freezing temperatures,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm left over two thirds of the country in a Winter Weather Warning or Advisory.

Officials are now urging people to bundle up, as extreme cold temperatures are expected to linger for several more days.

