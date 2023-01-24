A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power as another storm makes its way to New England by Wednesday evening.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, over 16,000 in Massachusetts remain in the dark after falling trees knocked down power lines across the state. In New Hampshire, Eversource indicated 50,000 customers are still without power. Crews have been working overnight to restore power to the affected residents.

Wachusett Mountain was forced to close Monday due to a power issue with the ski lifts. Skiers were asked to check for updates before heading to the slopes Tuesday.

We have lost power and will be closed for the remainder of the evening. Mother Nature, you win this round. — Wachusett Mountain (@Wachusett) January 23, 2023

Four to seven inches of snow fell in areas north and west of Boston on Monday, while the city itself picked up just over 2 inches.

4-7" of snow north and west of Boston for many towns and cities. pic.twitter.com/SaWYmbEAps — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 24, 2023

Another round of snow is expected to start between 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday and will come down steadiest during the evening commute. This storm will start as snow before turning into a soaking rain from south to north overnight.

Most locations across Massachusetts will pick up 1-3″ of snow, with higher totals across the interior, before the rain begins. Wind gusts could reach 40-50mph as temperatures spike to 50.

Several inches of snow across the interior before the flip to rain. Slushy inch or so near the coast. pic.twitter.com/Emd50PSYQK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 24, 2023

—

For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)