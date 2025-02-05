STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter storm is expected to bring a few inches of snow to Massachusetts Thursday, beginning in the morning.

The snow is predicted to start between 8 and 10 a.m., moving from southwest to northeast. Many communities, including Boston, are expected to see about 1 to 3 inches.

Northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire might see 3 to 5 inches, while Cape Cod and the islands could see less than an inch.

Storm preps were in full swing Wednesday, with salt trucks at the ready and residents stocking up on shovels.

Bill Round, the owner of Round’s Hardware in Stoneham, said he often sees panicked customers before snowstorms.

“Panic. They will need their snow shovels. They might need roof rakes, and we haven’t had a storm requiring a roof rake since 2015,” Round said.

Department of Public Works directors across the state said crews were spending the day prepping snowplows. Stoneham was waiting on another 600 tons of salt to be delivered by the end of the day.

“It’s winter in New England. Get used to it. Deal with it,” said Dennis Stevens, a customer at Round’s Hardware.

