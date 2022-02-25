BOSTON (WHDH) - A steady snowfall is causing reduced visibility in parts of Massachusetts on Friday morning.

7NEWS Meteorologist Jackie Layer reported difficulty seeing the Boston skyline from Sudbury Street, where it is usually easy to see.

People are urged to stay off the roadways as the ongoing winter storm creates reduced visibility and slick driving conditions.

