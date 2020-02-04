BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm packing snow and sleet is expected to disrupt the morning commute on Thursday.

While bitter air is not expected to grip the Bay State for an extended period of time, there will be enough cold air to produce a period of snow and ice before the system switches over to rain, according to meteorologist Chris Lambert.

North of the Massachusetts Turnpike could receive one to three inches of snow, while areas south of the Pike may get one inch or less.

Lambert says the accumulation will be enough to create a slick morning commute on Thursday.

The snow and sleet will transition to soaking rain until Friday afternoon, with one to two inches of precipitation likely.

Saturday is expected to be seasonable and dry but Sunday will bring another chance for snow.

Secondary wave of low pressure Thursday night/Friday morning has some juice to it. 1-2" of rain likely, locally higher totals southeast Mass possible. pic.twitter.com/2OS7AhmEhC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 4, 2020

Snow and sleet accumulations not all that high, but it will be enough to impact the morning commute Thursday. Especially away from the coast and north of the Pike. pic.twitter.com/XeqK9XySbI — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 4, 2020

