BOSTON (WHDH) - The first major winter storm of the season is expected to bring up to 7 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts.

Monday will be chilly and rain will move out of the area before the snow is expected to begin early Tuesday morning.

The snow will switch to rain before leaving the area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of the state for Tuesday. The watch is not in effect for coastal communities and the Cape and Islands, which are expected to get mostly rain.

Western and Central Mass. are forecasted to get between 4 and 7 inches. Metrowest and communities bordering Connecticut and Rhode Island stand to get 2 to 4 inches, and Greater Boston and the North and South shores can expect a coating to 2 inches.

