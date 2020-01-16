Winter storm to dump snow across Massachusetts this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice and rain to Massachusetts this weekend.
Snow is projected to start falling late Saturday afternoon, moving from west to east, before transitioning to an icy mix.
The Boston area, as well as the majority of the North and South Shores, are expected to receive one to three inches of snow.
Northwest of Interstate 495 could get three to five inches, with some Western Massachusetts communities receiving five to eight inches.
The Cape and the Islands are projected to get a coating to an inch.
Drivers are told to be aware of the possibility of slick driving conditions during the Saturday evening commute.
The storm is expected to wrap up early Sunday morning.
The storm is expected to wrap up early Sunday morning.
