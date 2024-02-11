BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning ahead of a system that is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some parts of Massachusetts next week.

The Warning, for much of Massachusetts, is for Monday night into Tuesday, and is predicting possible travel issues as a result of the storm and more than 6 inches of snow.

Our latest snow map predicts the Cape and Islands will get 1 to 6 inches; 6 to 9 inches for coastal communities along the North and South shores; and 9 to 12 inches north and west of Boston and into Western Mass.

