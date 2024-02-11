BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning ahead of a system that is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some parts of Massachusetts next week.

The Warning, for much of Massachusetts, is for Monday night into Tuesday, and is predicting possible travel issues as a result of the storm and more than 6 inches of snow.

Our latest snow map predicts the Cape and Islands will get 1 to 6 inches; 6 to 9 inches for coastal communities along the North and South shores; and 9 to 12 inches north and west of Boston and into Western Mass.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox