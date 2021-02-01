Winter storm warning in effect as parts of Mass. brace for more than a foot of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as some communities brace for more than a foot of snow.

The warning took effect at 7 a.m. Monday and lasts until Tuesday morning for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands.

Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard is under a winter weather advisory from noon Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Flakes began falling in parts of Mass. early Monday morning and are expected to pick up between noon and 2 p.m.

Snow will switch over to rain on the Cape and the Islands around 8 p.m. before moving northwest into Eastern Mass. throughout Tuesday morning.

Several towns and cities could see eight to 14 inches of snow, including Attleboro, Billerica, Boston, and Worcester.

Other communities can expect four to eight inches of snow, including Beverly, Springfield and Weymouth.

A coating to four inches is forecasted to fall along parts of the east coastline, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Snow map time for today and tonight. 8-14" widespread aways from the coast. Snow rates 1-2"/hr this afternoon/early this evening. pic.twitter.com/9jN2Aznct5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 1, 2021

Commuters can expect slick driving conditions starting around mid-Monday and lasting into Tuesday morning.

A high wind warning has also been issued from noon Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for Cape Cod and the Islands, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.

The eastern coast could see 40 to 50 mph gusts.

A coastal flood advisory goes into effect for the coast and Cape Cod from 11 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under the same advisory from 1 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

