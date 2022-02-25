BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Bay State communities are expected to get up to a foot of snow just days after temperatures neared 70 degrees.

A winter storm warning is in effect Friday for the majority of Massachusetts.

Barnstable, Southern Bristol, and Southern Plymouth are under a winter weather advisory. There are no warnings or advisories in place for Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours.

By mid-morning, the snow is projected to mix with or change to sleet for towns and cities near and south of the Mass. Turnpike. This will then change back to snow in the mid-afternoon before tapering off in the early evening.

Snow totals are expected to be near a foot across Northern Mass. and Southern New Hampshire.

The majority of Mass. could get six to nine inches, while parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties could see three to six inches.

Cape Cod, the Islands, and the south coast are slated to get one to three inches of snow.

The biggest concern during the winter storm will be slick travel conditions, especially during the morning commute.

This snow will be sticking around for the weekend as high temperatures remain in the 30s.

