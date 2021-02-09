Winter storm warning in effect for parts of Mass. with up to 8 inches of snow expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents buried with snow during the last two storms can expect up to eight more inches of fresh powder Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Essex, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties until 10 p.m.

A winter weather advisory has been issued until 10 p.m. for parts of Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol and Berkshire counties.

Flurries broke out early Tuesday morning, with steadier, light snow moving in around 9 to 11 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

This will transition to moderate snow midday before tapering off around 7 and 8 p.m.

Parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties, along with Western Mass., could see six to eight inches of snow.

Areas north and west of Boston are projected to get four to six inches of snow, with communities south of Boston seeing a coating to four inches.

Commuters can expect slick travel conditions midday through the evening commute.

