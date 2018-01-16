BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued across most of Massachusetts with heavy snowfall in the mid-week forecast. Many places could see more than a half foot of snow.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex and Berkshire counties are all impacted by the warning. The warning is in effect Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.

Boston, Norfolk County, the North Shore, Cape Anne, Cape Cod and the Islands are not impacted by the warning.

The South Shore and South Coast are under a winter weather advisory.

NWS has updated the winter weather headlines – Boston, Norfolk County, North Shore & Cape Ann NO longer in warning area… Now Winter Weather Advisory. pic.twitter.com/Oj0V7nLfyM — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 16, 2018

RELATED: Storm closings and delays

Snow is expected to move from west to east just after midnight Tuesday. The heaviest snow will hit Wednesday during the morning commute and persist into the early afternoon. The storm will shift into lighter snow showers until around 6 p.m., when it will taper off.

Snow stays pretty widespread & heavy at times into the early afternoon, noticeably tapering mid-afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/ccgsqbV8b3 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 16, 2018

Most locations in the warning can expect see around four to seven inches of snow, with an isolated 8 inches possible, especially northwest of I-495.

North Shore and metro-Boston will get two to four inches of snow, while Southeastern Massachusetts, along with the Cape and the Islands, will receive a coating to two inches.

Wednesday Snowfall Forecast….Snow/rain/sleet mix along coast & south of town. Highest amounts still along & west of I-495. Around 2" in Boston. 5-6" in Worcester. #7news pic.twitter.com/zSfHll1UTC — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 16, 2018

A sharp snowfall gradient is likely for areas north and west of Boston.

North & West of Boston a sharp snowfall gradient is likely. Here is a supplemental map for areas north & west of town. #7news pic.twitter.com/L4iSzDD7kk — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 16, 2018

RELATED: View the 7-day forecast

Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous during the storm as heavy snow could lead to significant reductions in visibility.

Poor travel conditions for the Wednesday morning commute. Improvement during the afternoon as snow/mix taper. pic.twitter.com/1AOebECxnf — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 16, 2018

Coastal flooding and heavy winds are not a concern with this storm.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)