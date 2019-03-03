Winter storm warning issued as more than a foot of snow falls in parts of Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A snowstorm that barreled into the Bay State overnight has dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Flakes began falling in the Boston area around 9 p.m. as it traveled eastward throughout the night.

Several towns and cities saw more than a foot of snow as of 7 a.m., including Mendon at 15 inches, Hopkinton at 14 inches and Waltham at 13 inches.

Natick and Stoneham have received a foot, while Boston and Gloucester are around the 10-inch mark.

Double digits for many… here are a bunch of snow reports that have come in. pic.twitter.com/YY3vy0Nb7w — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 4, 2019

Totals are lower near the South Coast, which saw a change over to freezing rain during the early morning hours.

Near a foot just south of Boston… lower totals near south coast. pic.twitter.com/qIVahlehLY — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 4, 2019

A winter storm warning has been issued for the North Shore, South Shore and Metro Boston until 10 a.m.

Drivers can expect a slick commute throughout the morning, with poor driving conditions until the warnings and advisories end.

