(WHDH) — A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents brace for up to seven inches of snow.
Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counties are under a winter storm watch from 2 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued during the same time period for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Southern Worcester, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties.
Scattered rain and snow showers are projected to break out between 3 and 5 p.m. before transitioning to heavy, wet snow showers across the interior of the Bay State and soaking rain along the coast.
Poor travel conditions will develop in the evening and linger through 2 a.m.
Parts of Western Massachusetts and Northern Worcester County are expected to get between four and seven inches of snow.
The majority of Western Massachusetts and Worcester County could receive two to four inches.
Springfield and some communities in Eastern Massachusetts could get a coating to two inches.
