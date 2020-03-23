(WHDH) — A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents braced for up to 7 inches of snow.

Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counties were under a winter storm watch from 2 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory was issued during the same time period for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Southern Worcester, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties.

Scattered rain and snow showers broke out in the afternoon before transitioning to heavy, wet snow showers across the interior of the Bay State and soaking rain along the coast.

Poor travel conditions developed into the evening and will linger through 2 a.m.

Parts of Western Massachusetts and Northern Worcester County are expected to get between four and seven inches of snow.

The majority of Western Massachusetts and Worcester County could receive two to four inches.

Springfield and some communities in Eastern Massachusetts could get a coating to two inches when all is said and done.

Spring snow ahead… shovels needed for many northwest of 495. pic.twitter.com/UsgdO0Uqwk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 23, 2020

Worst travel weather develops this evening and lingers through 2am. Snow covered roads likely through much of northern interiors Mass and Southern N.H. pic.twitter.com/BgFFr2FXI3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 23, 2020

Heavy precip from 9pm-1am… from soaking rains along the coast to heavy, wet snow across the interior. pic.twitter.com/tGyxvBSRwU — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 23, 2020

Heaviest rain/snow runs from 6pm – 2am. Rain/snow line sets up near 495 early this evening, perhaps fading a bit back southeast for a few hours when intense precip occurs. pic.twitter.com/SZx4qUib9E — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 23, 2020

Scattered rain and snow showers break out between 3-5pm. pic.twitter.com/m96SI0ukWe — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 23, 2020

Winter storm warning in place for many locations northwest of 495 later today and for tonight. pic.twitter.com/AJIbK5Gd9q — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 23, 2020

