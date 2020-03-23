(WHDH) — A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents braced for up to 7 inches of snow.
Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counties were under a winter storm watch from 2 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory was issued during the same time period for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Southern Worcester, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties.
Scattered rain and snow showers broke out in the afternoon before transitioning to heavy, wet snow showers across the interior of the Bay State and soaking rain along the coast.
Poor travel conditions developed into the evening and will linger through 2 a.m.
Parts of Western Massachusetts and Northern Worcester County are expected to get between four and seven inches of snow.
The majority of Western Massachusetts and Worcester County could receive two to four inches.
Springfield and some communities in Eastern Massachusetts could get a coating to two inches when all is said and done.
