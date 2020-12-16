Winter storm warning issued for most of Mass. ahead of major snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the Bay State ahead of a major storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in many towns and cities.

The warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through 1 p.m. Thursday for all of Massachusetts, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, which is under a winter weather advisory during the same time period.

A Winter Storm Warning extends from North Carolina up to Maine. @7News pic.twitter.com/5snWDG6IH3 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) December 16, 2020

Cold air settled in New England, setting the stage for heavy snow as moisture from the south moves north.

Flakes will begin falling Wednesday evening and are expected to intensify between midnight to about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Snowfall will continue through Thursday evening, dropping between eight to 12 inches in most of Mass.

Parts of Worcester, Norfolk and Middlesex counties could get up to 15 inches.

Cape Cod is projected to get anywhere between two and eight inches of snow, while part of the South Coast may see four to eight inches.

Martha’s Vineyard is expected to get two to four inches, with Nantucket getting one to two inches.

Along with the impact of snow, the eastern coastline, Cape Cod and the Islands may be dealing with coastal flooding.

A coastal flooding advisory has been issued for the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts could also reach up to 50 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands, with gusts projected to get up to 40 mph in South Shore and part of North Shore.

