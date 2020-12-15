Winter storm warning issued for most of Mass. ahead of major snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Massachusetts ahead of a major midweek storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in many towns and cities.

The winter storm warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will last through 1 p.m. on Thursday for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Worcester, and Suffolk counties.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties.

Winter storm warning now in place — including Boston. Areas in pink likely to see at least 8" of snow with travel Wednesday Night and Thursday morning difficult to impossible. Full snowfall forecast map starting at 4pm with team coverage. pic.twitter.com/prLuMZhmeG — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 15, 2020

Cold air will settle in Tuesday and Wednesday, setting the stage for heavy snow as moisture from the south moves toward New England, according to the 7NEWS team of meteorologists.

“Looks like the ingredients are going to take this storm closer to southern New England, which will mean more snow for more of us,” 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

Flakes will start flying late Wednesday night with snow intensifying into the Thursday morning commute. The storm will taper off Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday morning, with 8 to 12 inches possible for communities on the North Shore, the Merrimack Valley, in and around Boston, the South Shore, Worcester County, and points across western Massachusetts.

Tue 4pm….Updated Snowfall forecast……. Widespread 8 to 12”of snow for much of the region late Wednesday night into midday Thursday. Could be some locations west and south of Boston over a foot of snow. #7news pic.twitter.com/lqp6TKyquU — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 15, 2020

There are some areas west and south of Boston that could get buried by more than a foot of snow.

Parts of the South Coast and Cape Cod will likely get 4 to 8 inches snow.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow will likely fall on the inner Cape and Martha’s Vineyard. Nantucket could see about 1 to 2 inches.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph on the Cape and the Islands. Gusts could hit 40 mph along the South Coast up to the North Shore. Points more inland will see gusts reach up to 30 mph.

There will also be a threat for coastal flooding during the high tide cycles at 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Wednesday travel… fine.

Road conditions really go downhill after midnight — rough to nearly impossible travel Thursday morning and early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lAD1w83HUZ — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 15, 2020

