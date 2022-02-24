BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are bracing for up to a foot of snow just days after temperatures neared 70 degrees.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of the Bay State for Friday, while Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties remain under a winter storm watch.

Snow is slated to start coming down around 2 a.m. with heavy snow falling about one to two inches per hour between 4 and 10 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

By mid-morning, the snow is projected to mix with or change to sleet for towns and cities near and south of the Mass. Turnpike. This will then change back to snow in the mid-afternoon before tapering off in the early evening.

Snow totals are expected to be near a foot across Northern Mass. and Southern New Hampshire.

The majority of Mass. could get six to nine inches, while parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties could see three to six inches.

Cape Cod, the Islands, and the south coast are slated to get one to three inches of snow.

The biggest concern during the winter storm will be slick travel conditions, especially during the morning commute.

This snow will be sticking around for the weekend as high temperatures remain in the 30s.

Not much change in the snow map… best chance for a foot is northern Mass/NH. Lowest totals where mixing with sleet and rain takes over the fastest. pic.twitter.com/NQ4jfrxNwq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2022

Winter storm warning and watch up for for most of southern New England. pic.twitter.com/DP26BLCRlM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2022

Big impacts for travel tomorrow, especially through the morning commute. However, there's not much coastal flooding concerns or damaging wind concerns with this one. pic.twitter.com/Ja4BfqdtOc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2022

