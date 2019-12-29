Winter storm warning issued for parts of Mass. ahead of wintry mix

(WHDH) — A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to deliver freezing rain Sunday night.

The warning for towns outside I-95 and southern New Hampshire goes into effect at 7 p.m. and will last until Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the state.

There will be a prolonged period of freezing rain Sunday night through Monday night. It looks like some towns will then see a quick burst of snow Monday night that will again switch to rain by Tuesday morning.

There is the potential to see up to a half-inch of ice north of the Mass. Pike in Worcester County. This could cause widespread outages and impassable roads for these towns. Areas northwest of I-95 will like have slick roads and ice-coated trees.

Boston could initially have slick spots Sunday night, but a brief period of freezing rain changes to rain by early Monday morning.

Travel will be poor for interior Massachusetts for both commutes on Monday.

The Tuesday morning commute will mainly be impacted by light snow in northern Worcester County and southern NH. The rest of the area will likely have rain. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as this is a system that will be in the area for a couple of days.

Click Here for our latest forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)