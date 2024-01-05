Related Preparations continue as winter storm approaches New England

The National Weather Service on Friday upgraded its previous winter storm watch for much of New England, issuing a winter storm warning ahead of expected heavy snow this weekend.

Now forecast to begin moving into the region Saturday evening, the storm is expected to continue overnight and through much of the day Sunday before winding down and pulling out of the region.

As of Friday afternoon, the storm is forecast to be a largely all-snow event north and west of Route 128, with a mix of rain and snow to the east and south. A flash freeze is then possible Sunday afternoon as temperatures are forecast to plummet.

When all is said and done, areas including the South Coast, South Shore, Cape Cod and could receive between one and three inches of snow. Boston could get three to four inches.

Snow totals are expected to climb further east, with six to nine inches of snow possible between Route 128 and I-495.

Areas around Worcester, Fitchburg and southern New Hampshire could see anywhere from nine to 12 inches of snow.

Snow and resulting travel disruptions are expected to be the primary concern from the storm.

Though it likely will not rival the windstorm that slammed the region in mid-December, this upcoming storm is still expected to bring peak wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour on outer Cape Cod.

Other coastal areas could see gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Further inland, gusts could top out between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

The threat of coastal flooding is expected to be minimal.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning is scheduled to be in effect from Saturday night through Sunday night. Stretching through all of western and central Massachusetts, the warning encompasses areas where forecasters say they have “high confidence in significant snow.” The warning also includes the North Shore, much of Connecticut and southern Vermont, where hazardous road conditions are expected.

Originally excluded from the winter storm watch issued Thursday, Boston itself is included under the NWS’ latest watch on Friday. The watch similarly stretches through southern New Hampshire, Norfolk County, northern Bristol County and parts of northern Rhode Island.

For the latest forecasts and projected storm impacts, read the 7WEATHER blog.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)