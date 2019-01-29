Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect as snow, rain moves into Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A midweek storm will bring snow and rain to Massachusetts before Arctic air moves in from the midwest and takes hold of the region.

A mix of snow and rain is forecasted to arrive Tuesday night, making for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Parts of Franklin, Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire and Middlesex counties are under a winter storm advisory during the same time period.

Points across Central and Western Massachusetts will see about one to six inches of snow.

Snow inland overnight. Snow done between 4-6am. Little to no impact metro Boston. A bit of shoveling/sweeping before work/school early tomorrow morning. #7news pic.twitter.com/RZpFQwwOk3 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 29, 2019

A wintry mix is expected to cause for wet roads across communities inside of Interstate 495.

Boston could see a mix of rain and snow, while southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will see mostly rain.

The system is expected to move out by 6 a.m. on Wednesday but frigid temperatures will then sweep in.

Wind chills could plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees in some areas on Thursday morning.

Wind chills likely -5 to -20 in southern New England by Thursday AM. pic.twitter.com/JR1leVn5n9 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 29, 2019

A high wind watch has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

The bitter cold will linger into Friday before temperatures climb into the 30s on Saturday.

