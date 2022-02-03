BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry mix could impact the morning commute on Friday with most of Massachusetts expected to get an icy coating.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Northern Berkshire County is under the same warning from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory for most of Friday.

Rain showers are expected to become more widespread Thursday evening before making a change over to sleet and freezing rain throughout Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to use caution as roadways are expected to become slick during the morning commute.

Light sleet and freezing drizzle are slated to linger into the late afternoon.

Most of the Bay State is set to get an icy coating while parts of Western and Northern Mass. could get one to three inches of snow and sleet.

Travel weather goes downhill early tomorrow. Icy roads a concern as temps drop and rain goes to freezing rain/sleet. pic.twitter.com/lu3LLkQfNr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 3, 2022

0.10-0.25" of freezing rain and a coating-2" of sleet tomorrow will make for an icy mess across the area. I know totals don't look high, but travel impacts will be. pic.twitter.com/RD2orFtN4I — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 3, 2022

Cold gets colder through the day. Lingering light sleet/frz. drizzle into the late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OrnQvdt9rG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 3, 2022

As temps drop into the mid to upper 20s by mid to late morning, freeze-up occurs. Roads get icy and we'll see a mix of sleet and freezing rain across much of the area. pic.twitter.com/ENDuu49p7T — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 3, 2022

Mild tonight with rain. That rain starts to mix with and change to sleet/frz. rain tomorrow morning. First across southern NH and Northern MA, then dropping south. pic.twitter.com/uIGG7fYOEm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 3, 2022

Icing over tomorrow. Winter weather advisory, winter storm warning in place. pic.twitter.com/wx8FvrtA6x — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 3, 2022

