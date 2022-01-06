BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter storm warnings, advisories, and watches have been issued for Friday as residents brace for plowable snow.

Snow is expected to fall from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday with the majority of the accumulation happening between 5 and 10 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster. This will make travel difficult during the morning commute.

The majority of Central and Western Massachusetts, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is projected, will be under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, while Berkshire County is under the same advisory from midnight to noon Friday.

A winter storm watch is set to go into effect late Thursday night through Friday evening for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Barnstable, and Dukes counties.

Parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties will be under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Communities in Plymouth and Bristol counties could see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while much of Eastern Mass. can expect 3 to 6 inches.

Most of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard are slated to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, while outer Cape Cod and Nantucket could see 1 inch of slushy snow.

