Winter storm warnings, weather advisories issued as storm drops about a foot of snow in Bay State

A snowstorm that barreled into the Bay State overnight is expected to drop close to a foot of snow.

Flakes began falling in the Boston area around 9 p.m. as it traveled eastward throughout the night.

Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and southeastern Massachusetts are expected to receive anywhere from eight to 12 inches of snow before the storm moves out around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Some of the South Shore, along with the Fitchburg and Springfield areas, could see six to eight inches of snow.

Cape Cod and the Islands will only get about one inch of snow due to freezing rain and rain that moved in during the early morning hours.

The majority of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands, is under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m.

Parts of northwestern Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

Drivers can expect a slick commute throughout the morning, with poor driving conditions until the warnings and advisories end.

