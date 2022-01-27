BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been expanded to cover much of Massachusetts ahead of nor’easter that could bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding, and blizzard conditions to New England this weekend.

Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, Worcester, and Suffolk counties are all included in the watch.

The watch will take effect late Friday night and remain in place through Saturday evening.

Winter storm watch up for the eastern half of Southern New England. pic.twitter.com/DIVvzbglFt — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 27, 2022

The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast late Friday night. Flakes will start flying in the Bay State early Saturday morning with snow and wind ramping up by midday.

“The snow intensity should rapidly increase through the morning into the early afternoon,” 7Weather Meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “For many of us, this isn’t a heavy, pasty snow. This is just more of a powdery snow that gets pushed around easier because it’s going to be cold.”

Intense snow bands on the west/northwest side of the storm are capable of dropping a lot of snow in a short amount of time. Heaviest looks like Saturday afternoon/early evening. Highest risk of seeing these bands favor eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/kJVmQVtK5j — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 27, 2022

The highest risk for a foot or more of snow is across Eastern Massachusetts, including the North Shore, Boston, the South Shore, and the South Coast. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches is possible in those areas.

Highest risk for a foot of more of snow still looks to be over eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/fhFQJ6cMXB — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 27, 2022

The exact track of the storm will ultimately dictate which communities get the most snow and the axis of the heaviest snowfall may shift with later forecasts.

Winds are also slated to ramp up midday Saturday with more than 50 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60 to 70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands.

Winds rip along the coast midday into the evening Saturday. Peak gusts 60-70mph possible for eastern Cape Ann and Cape Cod. pic.twitter.com/58t6UE1NnW — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 27, 2022

Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

High tides near 8am & 9pm Saturday. 8am high tide is astronomically the higher one, but highest surge and strongest winds don't occur until after that. Minor coastal flooding for the am high tide. Minor to moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion for the evening high tide. pic.twitter.com/M8du6RPRxo — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 27, 2022

Travel could be very difficult to impossible and strong winds could cause tree damage, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

Frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills will grip the region on Thursday.

