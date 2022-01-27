BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been expanded to cover much of Massachusetts ahead of nor’easter that is expected to bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding, and blizzard conditions to New England this weekend.
Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, Worcester, and Suffolk counties are all included in the storm watch.
The storm watch is slated to take effect late Friday night and it will remain in place through Saturday evening.
The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast late Friday night. Flakes will start flying in the Bay State early Saturday morning with snow and wind ramping up by midday.
“The snow intensity should rapidly increase through the morning into the early afternoon,” 7Weather Meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “For many of us, this isn’t a heavy, pasty snow. This is just more of a powdery snow that gets pushed around easier because it’s going to be cold.”
The highest risk for one foot or more of snow is across Eastern Massachusetts, including the North Shore, Boston, the South Shore, and the South Coast. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches is possible in those areas.
The exact track of the storm will ultimately dictate which communities get the most snow and the axis of the heaviest snowfall may shift with later forecasts.
Winds are also slated to intensify by midday Saturday with more than 50 mph gusts expected at the coast and 60 to 70 mph gusts possible across Cape Cod and the Islands.
Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible and strong winds could cause tree damage, the National Weather Service warned.
The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.
Frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills will grip the region on Thursday.
Visit the 7Weather page for the latest storm updates.
