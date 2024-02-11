BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of a system that is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on some parts of Massachusetts next week.

The Watch, for much of Massachusetts, is for Monday night into Tuesday, and is predicting possible travel issues as a result of the storm.

Early predictions call for the Cape and Islands to expect 1 to 3 inches; 3 to 6 inches for the North and South shores; 6 to 9 inches north and west of Boston; and some Worcester County communities can expect up to 12 inches.

