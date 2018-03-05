BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter storm watch as another nor’easter moves into the area.

Another Nor'easter midweek brings threat for 6"+ for most of Southern New England. Main concern will be heavy snow. #7News pic.twitter.com/z3QisbNRJB — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 5, 2018

The watch is in effect Wednesday morning until Thursday morning, impacting most of the Bay State except Southeastern Massachusetts.

Those affected by the watch can expect heavy snow, accumulating to six or more inches.

Southeastern Massachusetts will most likely experience a mix of snow and rain.

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong.

