(WHDH) — Bay State residents are bracing for the up to 8 inches of snow that is expected to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Friday.

The fast-moving storm is slated to last from around 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties.

Winds will be gusty but are not projected to be damaging.

Most of Central and Western Massachusetts are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow, as well as parts of Cape Cod and Nantucket.

The remainder of the state could get 3 to 6 inches with up to 8 inches possible for parts of Southeastern Mass.

Motorists are being urged to prepare for difficult travel conditions during the Friday morning commute. Heavy snow may create poor visibility and

slippery road conditions.

Sunshine is set to return Saturday.

WINTER STORM WATCH issued for areas south of the Mass Pike. Lines up with our latest snow map and where totals will be highest. @jreineron7 will have latest tweaks on this tonight! Here’s our map from this morning: https://t.co/pdhB71AvDE pic.twitter.com/89ISwKxxWz — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 5, 2022

Since the morning, looking increasing possible a heavy band of snow sets up in SE Mass so upped numbers a bit there. Remember, we're still 2 days out so that heavy band will likely wobble around a bit. Stay tuned to forecast updates the next few days. pic.twitter.com/Jl29DD6KKo — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 5, 2022

